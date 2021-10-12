QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,355. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

