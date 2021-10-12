Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

CFR stock opened at $121.85 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

