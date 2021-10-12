Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of WERN opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

