Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.56 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

