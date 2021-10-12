Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $395,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $443,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,638. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

