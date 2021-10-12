Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.17 ($134.31).

PUM opened at €96.96 ($114.07) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a one year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

