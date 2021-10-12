Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

