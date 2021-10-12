Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 450 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

