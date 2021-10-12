Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 384,353 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,353 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,098,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 474,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 47,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WPM opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

