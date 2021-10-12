Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 280 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stepan were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SCL opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

