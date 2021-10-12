Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $298.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

