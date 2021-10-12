Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

