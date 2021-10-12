Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stepan were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

