Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Corteva by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

CTVA stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

