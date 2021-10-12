Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

