Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

