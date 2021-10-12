Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,460 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $344.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.