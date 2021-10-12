PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.99% of PTC worth $1,656,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,945,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 304,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

