PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. PTC reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

PTC stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 17.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PTC by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 141.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PTC by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

