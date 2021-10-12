Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 3%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $34.30. 17,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 834,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.