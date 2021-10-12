ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 272,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.