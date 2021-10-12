ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 24,613 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

