ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 24.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $341.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.80. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $201.79 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.