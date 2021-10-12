ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $6,713,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 142.4% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 38.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $171.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

