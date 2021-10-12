ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 13,392 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

