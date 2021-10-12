Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 570.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 779,926 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

