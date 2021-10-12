Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.