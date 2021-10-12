Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

GKOS opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

