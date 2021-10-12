Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $65,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

