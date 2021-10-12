Profund Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

