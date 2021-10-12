Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:ELS opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

