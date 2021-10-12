Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $298.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.81 and its 200-day moving average is $288.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

