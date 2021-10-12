Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

PRCT stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

