Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.25

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.25 and traded as low as $25.10. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 1,688 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

In other news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp bought 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,653.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

