Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,906 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

