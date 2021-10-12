Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $914,000.

Shares of PNQI opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.29. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $202.12 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

