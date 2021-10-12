Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after buying an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 611,938 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

