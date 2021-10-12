Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 721 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.