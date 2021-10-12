Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,996 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of BrightView worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BrightView by 281.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,836 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in BrightView by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

