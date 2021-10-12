Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.33. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.93 and a 1 year high of $170.33.

