Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,249.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 237,206 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $8,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $733,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,223 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

