Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

