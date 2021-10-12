Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $379,254.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,254.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,682 shares of company stock worth $9,982,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

