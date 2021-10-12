Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of 2U by 5.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWOU opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

