Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $305,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,805. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

KTOS opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

