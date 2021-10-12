Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

