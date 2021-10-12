Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in frontdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

