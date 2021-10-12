PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.20.

Shares of PSK opened at C$15.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$15.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

