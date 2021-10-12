Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in September

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HGKGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 1,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

