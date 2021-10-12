Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) versus Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portland General Electric and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 7.25% 9.86% 2.88% Azure Power Global -22.67% -3.76% -0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00 Azure Power Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $49.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $33.90, suggesting a potential upside of 58.71%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.15 billion 1.99 $155.00 million $2.75 17.35 Azure Power Global $208.30 million 4.94 -$57.30 million ($0.47) -45.45

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Azure Power Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.